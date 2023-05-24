Greenville softball and baseball players named to All-MVL teams

By Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — The Miami Valley League has announced their all-league teams for softball and baseball for the 2023 season.

In softball, five Lady Wave players made the All-MVL First Team. Seniors Alaina Baughn, Skylar Fletcher and Ashlyn Zimmer along with sophomores Kylar Arnett and Zoey Burns made the first team. Senior Kylie Hamm and freshman Kendall Cromwell both made the All-MVL Second Team.

In baseball, senior Brock Short was named to the All-MVL Second Team. Senior Ricky Heidrich and junior Bryce Blumenstock were honorable mentions.

