All-MAC teams announced for baseball and softball

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

VERSAILLES — The Midwest Athletic Conference has announced their all-league teams for baseball and softball. For Versailles, nine total players were named to a team across both sports.

In softball, juniors Jenna Dirksen and Colleen Hiestand were named to the All-MAC First Team. Freshman Sara Dirksen was named to the All-MAC Second Team. Lydia Hecht was a honorable mention.

In baseball, senior Joe Ruhenkamp and sophomore Ross Francis were named to the All-MAC First Team. Junior Michael Osborne was named to the All-MAC Second Team. AJ Griesdorn and Ethan Stover were both honorable mentions.

