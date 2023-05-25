Commissioners discuss truck routes, waste, and Lady Liberty

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss truck routes, waste, and Lady Liberty. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

The commissioners approved a letter of support for the Versailles North Truck Route for ODOT. The board wrote to provide support for the project located within the Village of Versailles, Wayne Township and ODOT District 7. The project will be designed to reduce the congestion in the village’s downtown area, and will greatly enhance safety by significantly reducing truck traffic on two railroad grade crossings.

“For a couple of years, we have been looking to move the truck route to the outside of Versailles,” Aultman said. “Nothing is set in stone, but this is a proposed route.”

The Versailles Village Administrator and Assistant VA, Mike Busse and Kyle Francis have been working with Choice One Engineering to complete the TRAC funding application for the design work for the project, and they are working to contact area businesses and local officials for letters of support for the project.

The commissioners are happy to offer their strong support for the Versailles North Truck Route’s TRAC application, as they believe the project will aid in the improvement of access and transportation for the community.

The commissioners also approved a transfer of payment for the South Farm Industrial Park. A total payment of $16,171.62 was paid for the Darke County Industrial Way Sewer Project. It is a 20-year contract with no interest.

“As many of you heard, we paid off debt last year, and this is our only debt that we can’t pay off early,” Aultman said.

Dale Musser, the Facilities & Safety Manager, advised the commissioners of a parking problem at Garst Avenue. He proposed the construction of a West Parking lot at the existing building.

“The engineering company that I am recommending is Access Engineering,” Musser said.

The idea is they will work together with the architects to set up successful sidewalks as well. The bid from Access totaled $9,800, the bid from Mote & Assoc. totaled $12,800, and Choice One was unable to provide a bid as there was a conflict.

The commissioners approved the recommendation and moved on to fix the date of a public hearing regarding the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funds. The hearing will be held Tuesday, June 6 at 3:30 p.m., and the primary purpose of the first public hearing is to inform citizens about the projects that are funded through the grant.

Citizens are encouraged to attend the public hearing to provide input and ask questions regarding CDMG programs. A project was approved to move forward regarding the Gettysburg School waste removal.

The project is part of the Brownfield Demolition Grant. H&H Environmental will be removing asbestos and universal waste from the Gettysburg School for a sum of $40,000 if not including prevailing wage and $52,000 if including prevailing wage.

“It all depends on how the project will get bid out as a total project, but it would probably fall within a prevailing wage schedule,” Aultman said.

Commissioner Combs advised the community to have a fun and safe Memorial Day Weekend.

“There will be a Memorial Day Parade on Monday around 1 p.m. in the downtown, so come one, come all,” Combs said.

He also advised Lady Liberty will be returning to the Courthouse June 6. The crane will arrive around 9 a.m., take a half hour to an hour to set up, and they she will be on her way. Lady Liberty is estimated to be secured on her perch by the commissioners’ meeting at 1:30 p.m.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].