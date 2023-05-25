FM students give back to community

PITSBURG — The students and staff at Franklin Monroe High School participated in the fourth annual In-Flight Service on Thursday, May 18. This is the day FM high school students give back to a community that supports them through assisting with yardwork, spring cleaning, or other requested chores.
A solid work ethic and teamwork are the foundation of the school and community and the students showed the best they had to offer during the day. FM high school is extremely grateful to RJ Warner Insurance Agencies, Inc. and Sky Innovations for their donations to this event.