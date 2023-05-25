Leahey honored as Person of the Year

UNION CITY — The Union City Lions Club enjoyed its Spring Fellowship Night on Tuesday, May 23. Club members and their guests were served a delicious meal in the Community Room in downtown Union City.

Following the meal, there were comments by outgoing president, Jim Dubeansky. He thanked the club for a great year of service. President Dubeansky then awarded the inaugural Union City Lions Club Person of the Year Award. This year’s recipient is Ted Leahey. Leahey was a teacher at UCCHS for 35 years and when he retired he became an instructor at Indiana University and at IU East in Richmond. Leahey was instrumental in starting the Union City Preservation Society which helps to preserve historic buildings around Union City. The club thanked him for all he does for the Union City community.

Owen Griffith was recognized for his service to the club as secretary for 10+ years. Cheryl Marcum will assume the club’s secretarial duties next year. The gavel was passed from Outgoing Club President, Jim Dubeansky to the club’s 2023-24 president, Lion Troy Rose.

The club is looking forward to another great year. All of the ladies received a small gift, and the eight centerpieces were raffled off as the evening ended.