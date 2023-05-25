Franklin Monroe alum Selene Weaver to compete in NCAA Division I track and field regionals

ARCANUM — Franklin Monroe 2020 graduate Selene Weaver will compete in the NCAA Division I Track and Field Regional Meet in pole vault for the second straight year on May 25 for Indiana State. In the event last season, Weaver finished 36th amongst a crowded field of 48 athletes.

Weaver was a Missouri Valley Conference champion in pole vault in both indoor and outdoor track and field in 2022.She is fourth on the all time Indiana State outdoor pole vault list with a height of 13-04.5 feet. Weaver is sixth on the all time Indiana State indoor pole vault list with a height of 13-01.5 feet.

She will compete in the NCAA East Regional tournament at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

Weaver not only excels on the field, but off it as well. She will graduate in 2024 with honors majoring in Applied Medicine. She also has a double minor in sociology and massage therapy. Weaver plans to attend PA school after graduation and become a physician’s assistant.