Track athletes punch their ticket to states at regional prelims

By Drew Terhall

TROY — The Southwest Division III Track and Field Regional tournament prelims took place on May 24 at Troy High School. For most of the events, the top eight finishers move on to the Regional finals on May 26. For the final field events, the top four moved on to the State tournament on June 2 and 3 while those who just missed the cut could still make it depending on the state wide results.

For the final events, Ansonia junior Garrett Stammen qualified for the boys discus throw after finishing third with a distance of 153-3 feet. Arcanum senior Eain Parks took fifth with 148-0 feet and could earn a spot in the State tournament pending the other regional results. In the boys pole vault, sophomore Nate Good moves on after taking third with a height of 13-8 feet. In the girls shot put, Tri-Village senior Loryn Metzcar took third with a distance of 37-7.75 feet. Arcanum freshman Faith Wooten took fourth with 35-7 and both will compete at states.

For the qualifying events, Versailles senior Colton Reese took first in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 14.89. Tri-Village senior Justin Finkbine took second with 15.17. In the 300 meter hurdles, Reese took second with 40.58 and Finkbine took sixth with 42.09. The Versailles boys 4×200 meter relay team took fourth with a time of 1:32.73 and the 4×400 team took third with 3:32.60. The 4×100 Tri-Village girls relay team took seventh with a time of 51.92. In the boys 400 meter dash, Ansonia sophomore Brayden Bromagem took fifth with a time of 51.79. Tri-Village senior Halle Bell took second in the girls 300 meter hurdles with a time of 46.26.

