FAME offers speech clinics

GREENVILLE — FAME is sponsoring two summer speech clinics for preschool and school-age children with speech/language impairments. Each clinic will run for two weeks straight with students being seen every weekday for approximately 20 minutes. The clinics will be held at the Darke County Educational Service Center in Greenville.

The first clinic will run from June 19-30. The second clinic will be held July 24-Aug. 4. The cost for each clinic is $40 per child, and financial assistance for part of the fee is available on a limited basis. Children who are not currently enrolled in speech therapy or have not had their speech screened recently will be screened on their first day of therapy to determine if they are appropriate to attend. It is strongly recommended that children be at least three years of age in order to benefit from these therapy sessions.

For more information or to sign up your child for one of the summer clinics please call 937-548-4915.