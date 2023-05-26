Ruble graduates with dual majors

GREENVILLE — Kelsie Ruble, a 2019 graduate of Greenville High School, the daughter of Randy and Michelle Ruble went on to further her education at the University of Toledo. While there she majored in biology and French and minored in chemistry.

She also worked her junior and senior year as “Rocksy” the Toledo Mascot for the Football team, the men’s and women’s basketball teams along with numerous alumni events and fundraisers. She was also a leader for the Delight Young Women’s Ministry and was able to study abroad in France for 2 1/2 months.

Of all the events her family attended at Savage Arena, watching Kelsie on Saturday, May 6 graduate and receive dual bachelor’s degrees in French and biology with honors was the proudest moment for her family.

Ruble is planning on going to medical school to become a doctor. Her goal is to become an OB/GYN and work with Doctors Without Borders someday. With her drive and determination there is no doubt that she will achieve her goals.