21 Barrels announces second season of Music in the Vines: A Music Benefit Series

BRADFORD — Twenty One Barrels recently announced their second season of Music in the Vines in partnership with the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau. This year’s music series will aim to raise awareness and money for a local nonprofit, the Miami County Local Food Council. The Miami County Local Food Council’s mission is to promote sustainable food practices and address food insecurity in our region by connecting citizens with local farmers. The benefit series will take place at Twenty One Barrels in Bradford every Saturday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. beginning June 3 and running through September 30, 2023. The return of the series promises to bring together the community for an unforgettable summer of local live music, food, and craft beverages in support of a great cause.

Attendees can expect a different local band or musician on the outdoor stage each Saturday evening. There will also be a local food truck on-site that guests can eat from during the event. There is no ticket or cover charge to attend these events, but most events are limited to guests age 21 and over. Patrons will have the opportunity to contribute to the nonprofit via voluntary donations during their visit. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of hard cider, wine, and nonalcoholic beverages during each event will be donated to the Miami County Local Food Council.

“Our Music in the Vines series is a celebration of the incredible talent we have right here in our own backyard,” said Shaun Pierce, owner of Twenty One Barrels. “We’re excited to create a space where people can come together, enjoy fantastic music, indulge in our craft beverages, and support a worthy cause like the Miami County Local Food Council. It’s truly a win-win for the community.”

Twenty One Barrels is proud to have the support of the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau, Quint Creative Signs, Hits 105.5, and Edison State Community College as the official and presenting sponsors, as well as several supporting sponsors that are helping bring this exciting series to life. Their partnership ensures that Music in the Vines will be a memorable experience for all who attend.

For more information about the Music in the Vines series, including the lineup of performers, complete list of sponsors, and other event details, please visit the Twenty One Barrels website.

About Twenty One Barrels:

Twenty One Barrels is a premier hard cider and wine destination located in Bradford, Ohio. Offering a wide range of handcrafted beverages, Twenty One Barrels prides itself on delivering exceptional quality and taste to its customers. With a commitment to supporting the local community and providing a welcoming atmosphere, Twenty One Barrels has become a beloved gathering place for cider and wine enthusiasts in the region.

The 2023 Music in the Vines schedule free event series is as follows every Saturday 5 to 8 p.m.:*

June 3

Seth Canan & The Carriers (artists)

Tin Roof Mobile Food (food truck)

June 10

Wood N Steel Revival

Tin Roof Mobile Food

June 17

Tony Hale & The Blackwater

Mother Cluckin Chicken Coop

June 24

Cory Breth

Barnyard BBQ

July 1

Comstock Lode

Tin Roof Mobile Food

July 8

Noah Back

Timeless Tacos

July 15

Steven Worley

Mother Cluckin Chicken Coop

July 22

Full Moon

Ol School BBQ

July 29

The Sweeney Rebellion

Tin Roof Mobile Food

Aug. 5

The Blue Collar Band

Godowns Fixins

Aug. 12

Thick N Thin

Ol School BBQ

Aug. 19

Kyle English

Mother Cluckin Chicken Coop

Aug. 26

Dyslexic Funk

Tin Roof Mobile Food

Sept. 2

Paul Rosewood

Buckeye Burgers

Sept. 9

Full Moon

The Spicy Sicilian

Sept. 16

Big Ginja

Barnyard BBQ

Sept. 23

Seth Canan (Solo)

U Wanna Pizza Me?

Sept. 30

Side Piece

Ol School BBQ

A portion of event sales and all donations benefit The Miami County Local Food Council. Donations are encouraged. All attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

*Events are subject to change. In the event of rain or inclement weather, the venue will try to have music on the covered enclosed patio. Music may be canceled if dangerous weather is predicted.