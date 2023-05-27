MSG hosting Runway Ready First Friday

GREENVILLE — Main Street Greenville invites the community to support local businesses for their June First Friday Event on June 2. The theme for this month’s event is “Runway Ready” to kick off the summer fashion season. Shoppers can find décor, plants, clothing, accessories, cosmetics, and more at boutiques and shops starting as early as 10 a.m. and through the evening with event festivities kicking off at 6 p.m.

The idea for “Runway Ready” was developed to also encourage the public to support the numerous beauty salons, barbershops, jewelry stores, and shops selling cosmetics or beauty-related items in addition to clothing boutiques. For the entire month of June, all shoppers will have the opportunity to enter into the drawing per every $50 spent at participating businesses for a chance to win $200.

To encourage participation in First Friday, double entries will be given for all sales the entire day on June 2. To participate, simply shop and spend the whole month of June. For each $50 you purchase in a store you will receive an entry ticket that you will complete and drop in the bucket at that store. They want to keep track of the amount of sales this promotion generates per store the entire month. Guess what… the store with the most entries is going to be a WINNER, too.

In addition many merchants will be having additional shopping promotions and activities for the community to enjoy on First Friday so make plans to visit your favorite places and more! The Hive Collective will be having a Two-Year Celebration Ribbon Cutting. Refined will have a full restock of second hand clothing. Happily Ever Co. will kick off its first ever Denim Drive; bring your old denim for them to recycle through the Blue Jeans Go Green™ recycling program and receive a coupon for $15 off a new pair of denim in store. The First Presbyterian Church will be having free Ice Cream & Music featuring DJ Don Lockhart, and vocalists Tish Shepherd, Bevin Fields, Didi Howell, and their Worship Team. The Elks will be having a Patio Party with live entertainment DORA drinks and food options. The Merchant House Food Tent is back by popular demand and will be offering Chicago Dogs, German Dawgs, chips, and slaw as well as a DORA friendly adult lemonade shakeup. Beanz Buttercream Bakery & Eatery will be grilling out and offering Winner’s Marinated Pork Chops, sides, and more. Merchant House Café and Four Twenty Three will be having some amazing dessert creations fit to enjoy while strolling along Broadway. Kids can stop by the Welcome Center stating at 6 p.m., while supplies last, for some touches of hair fashion. We Are The Majority will be hosting a family-friendly Glow-In-The-Dark Dance Party from 8:30–10 p.m. at Yolo Park. Tune in to their Facebook page to get the most up to date information about participating downtown businesses and additional activities going on during Runway Ready as it becomes available.

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth in historic Downtown Greenville with a focus on Building Community Downtown. “We’ve really restructured our First Friday events in order to provide an opportunity for all our downtown merchants and organizations to be involved. This way visitors have a chance to not only be consumers, but to interact with them directly and establish a connection with our small businesses,” said Chad Henry, Board President. To learn more, visit www.MainStreetGreenville.org or reach out to their executive director, April Brubaker at 937-548-4998 or email her at [email protected].