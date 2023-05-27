Several Versailles FFA members honored

Versailles FFA Has Successful State FFA Convention in Columbus, Winner Named Ohio’s State Star in Agriculture Placement and Timmerman State Proficiency

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA Chapter traveled to Columbus on May 4 and 5 to participate in the 95th annual State FFA Convention. The convention is a way to recognize the accomplishments of FFA members and chapters throughout the state. Versailles was recognized in many areas including: Star Finalist, Top Ten Chapter, State FFA Degrees, State CDE’s, and Proficiency Winners.

Luke Winner was named as Ohio’s State Star in Ag Placement with his SAE consisting of working at Brian Winner Farms. He is the son of Lisa and Brian Winner. Luke will now move on to compete at the Big E in Springfield, Mass in the fall.

Before the convention, the Proficiency finalists were interviewed on zoom, and four members of the Versailles FFA Chapter presented two, 15-minute PowerPoint Presentations that highlighted the three categories of the National FFA Chapter Application which include: Growing Leaders and Strengthening AG. Colin Batten and Andrew Lyons presented in the Growing Leaders portion, Zoe Billenstein and Camille George presented in the Strengthening AG portion. As a result of the presentations and interviews Versailles FFA was named among the top ten chapters in each division. Versailles was named a top ten chapter overall and named as an Ohio FFA Gold Medal Chapter.

The Versailles FFA Chapter had a booth for being a Top 10 Chapter in the State.

The State FFA Degree is the highest degree in the state of Ohio. To receive the State FFA Degree, members must turn in their record books, along with an application. They must meet requirements in the area of SAE, chapter involvement, and leadership roles. This year Versailles FFA had 13 members from the chapter receive this award, and they were recognized on Friday night at the convention. The members who received this degree were: Zoe Billenstein, Camille George, Carlie Gehret, Trevor Luthman, Carson Heitkamp, Reagan Winner, Hayley Smith and Kristopher Marshal.

The Versailles FFA was also well represented with proficiency winners at the State FFA Convention. Those who placed first in their proficiency award area will have their applications sent to the national level for further competition. Versailles FFA had four winners in their proficiency area which were: Reagan Winner, Cory Timmerman, Clay Bergman, and Maggie McGlinch. Cory placed 1st in the state for Ag Mechanics Placement, his SAE consisted of being a diesel Mechanic at Classic Carriers in Versailles. He is the son of Barb and Gary Timmerman. Reagan Winner placed second in the state for Diversified Crop, her SAE is a 32-acre field where she rotates corn, wheat and soybeans. She is the daughter of Dan and Patty Winner. Clay Bergman placed third in the state in Dairy Placement, where his SAE consists of working at Buschur Dairy Farm. He is the son of Jay and Shelly Bergman. Maggie placed 4th in the state for Poultry Production, her SAE consists of raising turkeys and broilers. She is the daughter of Janet and Greg McGlinch.

Reagan Winner was recognized as a top four Star State Farmer finalist with her SAE of corn, wheat and soybeans. She is the daughter of Dan and Patty Winner.

Other accomplishments included recognition at the State FFA Convention for the middle school Agronomy and Wildlife team. The Middle School Agronomy team placed 1st overall which consisted of Gracie Henry, Patrick McGlinch, Adam Rauh and Hank Smith. As an individual, Natalie Gehret placed 1st in Wildlife in the Middle School Wildlife contest.

Three officers were also awarded pins for being Gold Rated Officers from the Ohio FFA Association. Those officers awarded include: Levi Barga, Gold Rated Treasurer; Reagan Winner, Gold Rated Secretary; and Riley Kruckeberg, Gold Rated Reporter.

Versailles FFA had 27 members who attended the State Convention. The students that attended were: Grifon Miller, Kristopher Marshal, Trevor Luthman, Dale Petitjean, Carson Heitkamp, Andrew Lyons, Jeremiah Wagner, Patrick McGlinch, Ben Pistenbarger, Lucas Timmerman, Karlie Litten, Carlie Gehret, Hayley Smith, Haley Mescher, Riley Kruckeberg, Nathan Timmerman, Reagan WInner, Hank Smith, Colin Batten, Camille George, Maggie McGlinch, GracieHenry, Lucy Schmitmeyer, Natalie Gehret, Adam Rauh, Levi Barga, and Luke Kaiser. A special thanks to Todd Rauh for serving as a chaperone.

Photo 0146: Luke Winner was named the State Star in Agricultural Placement among the top 4 awards bestowed on members at the State FFA Convention.

Photo 0113: Cory Timmerman placed 1st in the State Ag Mechanics Proficiency Award

Photo 5750: Maggie McGlinch Placed 4th in Poultry Production Proficiency Award Placement

Photo 0087: Versailles FFA was named Gold Medal Chapter: Ohio FFA 2022-2023 President Aubrey Schwartz with Luke Kaiser and Hayley Smith

Photo 0095: Versailles FFA Awarded with Growing Leaders: Ohio FFA 2022-2023 President Aubrey Schwartz with Andrew Lyons and Colin Batten.

Photo 5733: Clay Bergman placed 3rd overall in dairy placement proficiency award.