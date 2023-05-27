Celebrate You Saturday is June 3

GREENVILLE — Visit Celebrate You Saturday on June 3 and learn to “Let The Sunshine In” on your self care journey.

This month will focus on keeping your brain active and healthy, awareness, the third eye and the crown chakra.

Savanna Shaltry, guest speaker, will focus on how our thoughts affect our health and will lead a group dance. Other group sessions will be led by Michelle Hickman, sound bath; and Joy Roseberry, chair yoga.

Hands on practitioners are Denise Gasper Keller, Healing Touch; Leah Lines, Reiki; and Sheila Voisard, essential oils. Habits of Health Coach Jennifer Blocher will be offering advice and a representative from WIN Nutrition will also be offering advice and samples.

The June event will be held at Om Your Day Studio, 120 West Third St., Greenville, 11 am to 2 pm. A $20 donation will benefit the Celebrate You Saturdays host, I Am Well Darke County, a team of dedicated body, mind and spirit professionals.

For more information on Celebrate You, visit the Facebook page. For more information on the I Am We’ll Foundation, visit www.iamwellfoundation.