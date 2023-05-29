Court recap: May 21 – 27

GREENVILLE — For the week ending May 26, the Court considered and decided the following notable matters.

Hayden M. Hensel, after pleading guilty to Breaking and Entering, felony of the fifth degree, and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, felony of the fourth degree, Judge Fliehman sentenced Hensel to community control sanction for 60 months, including 100 hours of community service and payment of $5,320 in restitution. Violation of the community control sanction may result in up to 18 months in prison.

Christopher Brown, after pleading guilty to Aggravated Robbery, a felony of the first degree, Judge Fliehman sentenced Brown to a minimum of three years in prison and mandatory five years post-release supervision.

Christopher A. Briner pleaded guilty to Domestic Violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentencing will occur on June 8.

Nicole M. Turney, after pleading guilty to Attempted Illegal Conveyance of Weapons or Prohibited Items onto Grounds of Specified Facility a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Fliehman sentenced Turney to 50 days in jail and restitution of $195.

Nicholas R. Daniels pleaded not guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third degree, Possession of Fentanyl-Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree, and two additional counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. If convicted, Daniels faces up to 72 months in prison and $17,500 fine. Judge Fliehmanordered $5,000 bond with conditions and appointed attorney Nicole Pohlman as legal counsel. The next court date is July 12.