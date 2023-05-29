Division III track and field athletes qualify for states at Troy

By Drew Terhall

TROY — The Southwest Division III Track and Field Regional tournament took place at Troy High School on May 24 and 26. The top four from each event gained their spot in the State tournament in Columbus on June 2 and 3.

For the boys, Ansonia junior Matthew Lee took second in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:23.62. Versailles freshman Tony Moorman took 11th with 4:38.68. Versailles senior Colton Reese took first and is a regional champion in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 14.74. Tri-Village senior Justin Finkbine took fifth with 15.11. Reese also is a regional champion in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 39.80. Finkbine took eighth with 45.42. The Versailles 4×200 meter relay team took third with a time of 1:31.04. The 4×400 team took fourth with a time of 3:29.93. In the 400 meter dash, Ansonia sophomore Brayden Bromagem took sixth with 51.41. Versailles freshman Drew Meyer and senior Grant Beasley took 14th and 16th in the 3200 meter run with times of 10:34.29 and 10:42.51.

In the pole vault, Franklin Monroe sophomore Nate Good took third with a height of 13-08 feet and will compete in Columbus. Ansonia junior Garrett Stammen took third in the discus with a distance of 148-09 feet. Arcanum senior Eain Parks took fifth with 148-00 feet. Versailles sophomore Leland Bolin took ninth with 130-09 feet. Parks took fourth in the shot put with a distance of 48-09.25 feet. Ansonia junior Ethan Reichert took 10th in the high jump with a height of 5-08 feet. In the long jump, Tri-Village senior Gage Lochard and junior Tanner Printz took 12th and 14th with distances of 18-09.5 and 18-06.25 feet.

For the girls, Arcanum freshman Grace Psczulkoski took 15th in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:38.35. In the 1600 meter run, Ansonia freshman Lydia Hahn took 14th with 5:50.66. In the 300 meter hurdles, Tri-Village senior Halle Bell took sixth with a time of 47.98. In the 4×100 meter relay, Tri-Village took seventh with a time of 51.23. In the 4×800, Ansonia took 15th with a time of 11:27.44.

In the long jump, Tri-Village freshman Adalynn Hines took fourth with a distance of 17-00 feet. Ansonia freshman Olivia Creager took ninth with 15-08 feet. In pole vault, Ansonia junior Colleen Steinmetz took second with 11-00 feet. In discus, Tri-Village senior Loryn Metzcar took second with a distance of 112-01 feet. Arcanum freshman Faith Wooten took eighth with 98-10 feet. In shot put, Metzcar took third with 37-07.75 feet and Wooten took fourth with 35-07 feet. In high jump, Tri-Village senior Morgan Hunt took 11th with a height of 4-06 feet. Ansonia freshman Olivia Schmitmeyer and Tri-Village freshman Savanna Siegrist took 13th and 14th with a height of 4-06 feet.

