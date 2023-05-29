Greenville, Versailles girls track compete in track and field regionals

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — The Versailles girls track team and the Greenville track teams competed in their divisional regional finals on May 27 and 26. The top four in each event moved on to the State tournament on June 2 and 3.

For Greenville, they competed at Wayne High School on May 24 and 26 in the Division I Southwest Track and Field Regional tournament. Junior Addie Klosterman took sixth in the high jump with a height of 5-00 feet. Senior Samantha Suter took 11th in pole vault with a height of 10-00 feet. Junior Emily Gibson took 10th in the discus with a distance of 108-07 feet.

For Versailles, the girls competed at Piqua High School on May 25 and 27 in the Division II Southwest Track and Field Regional tournament. Senior Lexi Magoto took third in the 400 meter dash with a time of 57.76 and will compete in Columbus. Freshman Katey Litten took seventh with 1:00.53. The 4×200 meter relay team took eighth with a time of 1:49.10. The 4×400 meter team will head to Columbus with a fourth place finish with a time of 4:05.11.

In the long jump, freshman Elli Stammen took eighth with a distance of 16-11.50 feet. Junior Heidi Stammen took fourth in the pole vault with a height of 11-04. Senior Brynn Briscoe took eighth with 10-00 feet. Sophomore Margret Mcglinch took eighth in the discus with a distance of 107-02 feet. Junior Tori Tyo took fourth in the shot put with a distance of 36-01 feet. Sophomore Molly Phelan took 15th with 32-05.50.

The top four from the events will compete at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus for a shot at a State championship.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]