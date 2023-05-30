The Arcanum youth football camp for kids grades 3 – 6 was held at Arcanum’s practice field. Trojans football head coach Matt Macy ran the camp while his players were in charge of the drills.

Macy said it was a great time to see the campers improve but also see his players take charge of the individual drills and be teachers themselves.

“We can teach them (campers) these skills now and it’s fun to watch them play in their pee wee and their flag football games. And watch them grow,” Macy said.

“The first day, the varsity staff kind of goes through it and then we have the varsity players coach the rest of it. It’s neat to watch them flourish in this situation and give back to the community,” Macy said.