Commissioners increase fees after 27 years

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Commissioners increased fee after 27 years. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

The commissioners voted to amend a tap-in-fee for Stillwater Estates Tuesday. The original fee was established as both a $70 quarter maintenance fee per dwelling and a tap-in-fee of $200. The board agreed the fee needed to be increased.

“The last time this was reviewed was April 7, 1996, so it’s been many moons ago,” Aultman said.

The increase in the tap-in-fee was increased from $200 to $2,000. Another expense request was approved for Bradley Horsley to attend a mandatory 2023 Ohio GIS Conference.

The conference will take place in Columbus in September with an estimated total of $1,324. Judge Travis L. Fliehman was approved to attend a recommended 2023 Ohio Common Pleas Judges Association in June. The association will take place in Canton with an estimated total expense of $1,235.48.

Three agreements with Comfort Systems USA were approved for the Darke County Courthouse, Garst Avenue, and the Sheriff’s Department. All contracts are good from Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2023.

“This here is an ongoing agreement we have with Comfort Systems. They are the ones who manage our computer systems and all that stuff within our facilities,” Aultman said.

The annual agreement price for this time period is as follows: Darke County Courthouse totals $1,212, Garst Avenue totals $3,100, and the Sheriff’s Department totals $3,167.

The commissioners authorized IV-D Service Contract expenditures to the Darke County Juvenile Court July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. This will be to cover clerking services and certifies that funds are available within the Child Support Enforcement funding to cover the cost of the contract. The total is $33,247.88.

“We fund a third of the $33,000,” Holmes said. “Another third comes from the FFP reimbursement.”

FFP stands for Federal Financial Participation Reimbursement, and their total is $21,943.60. The local sources cover $11,304.28 of the total costs.

“This works through our child services unit out at Job & Family. We have been signing this agreement for eons, and this is just a standard we have to sign annually to continue with the programming,” Aultman said.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

