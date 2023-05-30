Donation helps MV BPA give scholarship

UNION CITY — Mississinawa Valley (MV) BPA received a $2,000 donation from Betsy Yarbrough Donley in honor of her late parents. Her late mother, Joyce Yarbrough, taught business at MV for 30 years.

In her honor, BPA gave a $1,000 scholarship to AJ Waymire. Waymire has been actively involved in BPA since his sophomore year of high school. He served as local BPA president and regional BPA vice-president for the 22-23 school year. He also attended the 2023 BPA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, Calif April 26-30 competing in Payroll Accounting.

The $2,000 donation was given as a result of Mrs. Donley reading in the media about the accomplishments of MV BPA at state contests. The remaining $1000 will be used next year to financially assist students who get the opportunity to compete at the state level.