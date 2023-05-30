Midmark hosts blood drive June 7

VERSAILLES — Give blood during a time of urgent need and get a chance to win Country Concert tickets when you donate at the Midmark Corp. community blood drive Wednesday, June 7 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 State Route 47, Versailles.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and is automatically entered in the June 5-17 drawings to win two tickets to the 42nd annual Country Concert ’23 July 6-8 in Fort Loramie.

There is no summer vacation from CBC’s mission of registering 350 donors every day to meet the demands of area hospitals. CBC asks community members to take time during the holiday period to donate or to reschedule a missed donation as soon as possible.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.