Greenville BPW hosts BBQ fundraiser

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club is sponsoring a fundraiser selling BBQ Chicken Dinners to be held on Wednesday, June 21. Dinners are available for carryout only. Pre-sale tickets are $9.50.

The dinners consist of one half barbeque chicken, applesauce, chips, and roll and butter. Dinners may be picked up on June 21 between 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Greenville VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. Tickets can be purchased by calling Susan Fowble at 937-423-2387 or picked up at one of the following locations: Merle Norman Store, 309 S. Broadway or Beanz Buttercream Bakery, 180 E. Third St., Greenville. Tickets must be purchased by June 9.

The money collected from the chicken dinner fundraiser will be used to award scholarships to the young women of Darke County. The Club meets the second Thursday of each month for a dinner business meeting. Contact membership chair Susan Fowble at 937-423-2387 or [email protected] to learn more about the Club. The Greenville BPW Club thanks you for your support.