Greenville BOE approves new insurance premiums; teacher, administrator contracts; personal leave conversion

By Dawn Hatfield

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City School District Board of Education met in the Anna Bier Civic Room of St. Clair Memorial Hall May 18. Of particular interest were increases to medical insurance premiums, renewal of teacher and administrative contracts, and approval of personal leave conversions.

Following roll call, the Pledge of Allegiance, adoption of agenda, and approval of minutes, Superintendent Doug Fries highlighted the GHS Concert Band, under the direction of Carl Phlipot, for earning a Superior rating and third place in their division in The Parks at Kings Island on April 27, and recognized the following students for being inducted into National Technical Honor Society at the NTHS Induction Ceremony on May 12, 2023: Seniors Caydance Davidson, Lukas Francis, and A.J. Shaffer, and Juniors Kaylyn Bailey, TJ Barr, Aubreyonna Bayless, Evan Beckley, Alexis Bertsch, Zackary Blackburn, Bryce Blumenstock, Sierra Brumbaugh, Treyvaughn Bryant, Addison Burke, Kaitylyn Byrum, Emma Erisman, Brody Fleming, Quentin Garner, Emily Gibson, Alex Hadden, Cali Harter, Jayden Hicks, Rhys Hott, Jokenlee Hummel, Ryana Jarvis, Ava Loudy, Josie Madden, Haleigh McDermitt, Ella McLear, Connor Miller, Sean Moyer, Jennifer Nguyen, Jadyn Norris, Simon Snyder, Isabelle Sommer, Ryan Staver, Gabriel Stephens, Lillian Stevens, Ethan Sunsdahl, Gavin Swank, Cassandra Toombs, Kylie Anne Voisard, and Emma Wynn. FCCLA students were highlighted who “did an amazing job” at the FCCLA State Competition and will go on to nationals in Denvery in July: Kate Garber, Emma Howard, Emily Gibson, Isabelle Sommer, Elise Fugett, Shyanne Gibboney, and Allison Francis was highlighted for placing 17th in the state of Ohio in the FFA State Dairy Cattle Evaluation Finals. LCDR Lily Mowery, NJROTC student, who won second place, state-wide, in the Sons of the American Revolution (Ohio Society) Enhanced NJROTC essay award competition was highlighted along with he following league champions in the MVL Track and Field Championship meet held on Thursday, May 11, 2023: Addison Klosterman with a high jump of 5’3”; TJ Barr with a high jump of 6’2”; and Emily Gibson with a discus throw of 111’7”. Finally, Kindergarten Literacy Specialist Heather Crews of Greenville Elementary School was highlighted for being selected as 2022-23 Mentor of the Year.

Commendations were extended to the Greenville Middle School Vocal Music Students and Director Kari Thompson for their outstanding spring choir concert conducted on May 4, 2023, and the following FCCLA students who did an outstanding job at the State Competition: Silver – Kailyn Stahl, Josie Madden, Kaelyn Gump, Ashlyn Eley, and Sierra Stauffer; 5th Place – Aubrey Bath, Breanna Deal, Aleiha Fenton, Cody Sagraves, and Jack Royer; 4th Place – Avery Ernst, Casey Willis, Alexis Bertsch, and Lillian Schwer; 3rd Place – Evan Manix; 2nd Place – Elise Fugett and Shyanne Gibboney; as well as Top 15 in the Nation – Kate Garber, Emma Howard, Emily Gibson, and Isabelle Sommer. Commendations were also extended to the Greenville FFA and Director Karri Sherman for a wonderful Greenville FFA Banquet and ceremony on April 29, 2023, and to the following students and staff for an amazing 51st Annual Instrumental Music Festival on Sunday, April 23, 2023:

Director J.R. Price: 5th-12th Grade Strings and The Jazz Scene

Directors Brian McKibben and Miss Michaela Copeland (WSU Student Teacher): 5th Grade Band, 6th Grade Band, GMS Concert Band and Jazz Band

Directors Joey Jacobs & Michaela Copeland: Percussion Club

Director Carl Phlipot: High School Band

Commendations were also extended to Trevor Coppess for earning his Associate of Science degree from Edison State Community College. Trevor is using a combination of CCP and Career Tech credit to earn his degree and to the 1st grade students of Greenville Elementary School, under the direction of Robyn Bowers and Ruth Schick, for a fantastic musical titled “The Adventures of Lucy Locket” performed on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Treasurer’s business included approval of the report and schedule of bills for April 2023, as well as recognition of itemized bills for payment under the then and now certification. It was approved that Treasurer file with Darke County Auditor permanent appropriations by fund for FY 2023 as presented in board meeting agenda as well as authorization of transfers and advances necessary for the purpose of creating positive balances in particular funds.

It was recommended and approved that Treasurer be given authority to complete and file the five-year forecast for 2023-2027 as required by the State of Ohio and presented to the board under separate cover.

Monthly health insurance rates at an 8.5% increase; monthly dental insurance rates at a 1.5% increase; and vision insurance rates at 1.5% increase, effective January 1, 2024, were recommended and approved.

Superintendent’s business included approval of policy reviews of both first and second readings and policy approval of those policies listed under separate cover regarding mainly emergency closings, safety, first aid, drills, security, and “whistleblower” protection.

Donations were accepted with appreciation from many area citizens, groups, and businesses for 6th-grade class trip, 8th-grade Washington, D.C. trip, GHS After Prom, Science Club/Earth Day, and student fees.

Requests included amendment of resolution # 023-048, approved February 16, 2023, to include the following students as the graduating Class of 2023 for Greenville High School, pending the completion of necessary local and state requirements. These students have been recommended by Stan Hughes, Principal: Jonathon Kermit Flory, Memphis Belle Parsons, Marcus Alexander Thorp, and Madison Elizabeth Warner. It was also recommended and approved that Shane Cheadle and Jacqueline Renee Nakamura to receive their Greenville High School diplomas through the established Ohio Department of Education Ohio 22+ Adult High School Diploma program, effective May 18, 2023.

Contracts included approval of agreement with Council of Rural Service Programs for Gateway Services to at-risk children; Ohio Auditor of State, Local Government Services unit for audit and production of CAFR; Interpreters of the Deaf, LLC, to provide sign language interpreting services during summer school for one student; and Waibel Energy Systems to purchase 20 security cameras/licenses for high school building.

All field trip requests were approved, including NJROTC Basic Leadership Training Camp in Chillicothe, overnight trip for Varsity Softball pending their qualification of 2023 OHSAA State Tournament, and overnight trip for HS and MS Cross Country to attend camp in Marengo, Ohio.

Regarding curriculum, recommendation of a three-year contract with Edmentum (Plato) Software for the 2023-24 school year was approved.

Accepted resignations included that of GHS Girls Soccer Coach Ethan Cundiff, Girls Golf Volunteer Makenzi Glancy, GES Intervention Specialist Brian Gross, Custodian Mark Housman, GHS Intervention Specialist Cody McKenzie, GMS RTI Team Member Jeffrey Miller, GES Paraprofessional Amanda Moore, GES 1st-grade Teacher Brooke Uhlenhake, and GES Paraprofessional Zoe Zumbaugh..

The following teacher contracts, effective with the 2023-24 school year pending completion of all necessary requirements were approved:

High School

1 year—Mark Atkinson, Timothy Cundiff, Ryan Eldridge, Kurt Labig, Lisa McGovern, Carl Phlipot, Jake Porter, Kenneth (JR) Price, Melissa Riethman, Douglas Scott, Robert (Joe) Stephens, Brian Subler, and Chelsea Whirledge; 3 year—Sarah Bretz, Roy DeFrain, Adam Eberwein, Stephanie Lind, Lindsey McGlinch, Travis Nichols, Catharine Oder, and Nathan Stuchell; Continuing—Megan Roessner and Elizabeth Shields

Middle School

1 year—Michelle Drees, Kaitlin Edwards, Jeffrey Miller, Isaac Osterfild, Timothy Pratt, Mary Russell, Joel Turner, and Dustin Wiler; 2 year—Michael Ausra, Mallory Schweser, and Dana Williams (1/2 time); 3 year—Susan Ahrens, Edward Balfour, Chad Curtis, Wendi Gibson, Kelly Holmes, Shannan Miller, and Leslie Wenrich; Continuing—Andrea Colley

Elementary School

1 year—Hannah Eley, Dorothy Garber, Alexis Subler, and Jessica Swisher; 2 year—Caitlin Beasecker, Madeline Innes, Tammie Riffle, and Kelsey Tester; 3 year—Hanna Ball, Megan Frame, Patti Kiefer, Ashley Miller, Tiffany Oswalt, Krysta Rinderle, Alexandra Ruble, Tamara Smith, Brittany Voke, and Jennifer Yohey.

The following administrative two-year contracts, effective with the 2023-24 school year, pending completion of all necessary requirements were also approved: Kurtis Combs, Kitty Davis, Jessica Gorman, Stan Hughes, Patricia Martin, Sandra Snyder, and Clayton Westerbeck.

Recommendations of all classified staff contracts, effective with the 2023-24 school year, pending completion of all necessary requirements were also approved.

Changes to rates per hour on the salary schedule were approved for Head Cook, Food Service Assistant Manager, and Kitchen Manager for K-8 facility as well as various summer employment positions were approved.

Personal leave conversion for non-union staff members up to three personal days paid at $75 per day and administrative staff up to three personal days at $100 per day was approved.

Supplemental contracts and volunteers were unanimously approved for across the district for several 2023-24 positions as listed in the board agenda.

Classified and certified substitute staff were approved for conditional employment. All unpaid leave requests were approved. Salary increases for change in salary classification as well as tuition reimbursements were approved as well as all requested reimbursements for professional meeting expenses.

The Greenville City Schools Board of Education meetings are typically held the third Thursday of each month beginning at 6:30 p.m. in St. Clair Memorial Hall, 215 W. Fourth Street, Greenville, Ohio. Full meeting minutes are regularly posted on the Board of Education site: www.greenville.k12.oh.us/BoardofEducation.aspx.

