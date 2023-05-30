MedFlight transports bicyclist after crash

NEW MADISON — On May 29, at approximately 3:29 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with New Madison Fire Department, Tri-Village Rescue and MedFlight were dispatched to the intersection of North Main Street and Fairview Street in New Madison in reference to a pick-up truck and a bicycle injury accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon 1993 Ford F-350 pulling a flatbed trailer, driven by Jess Clark, 43, of Eldorado, was southbound on North Main Street at the intersection of Fairview Street when he struck a Trek bicycle, ridden by Michael Jarrett, 19, of Greenville, who failed to stop at the posted stop sign.

Clark was treated and released at the scene. Jarrett was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by MedFlight where he is listed in critical condition.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.