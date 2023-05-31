All-Area baseball teams awards

DARKE COUNTY — The Miami Valley Baseball Coaches Association announced their All-Area awards.

In Division III, Arcanum freshman Regan Christ was named to the First Team as a pitcher. Arcanum senior Jaxson Christ was named to the First Team as a catcher. Versailles senior Joe Ruhenkamp also made the first team as a first-baseman. Arcanum senior Carson Tegtmeyer was named to the Second Team at first base. Arcanum senior Bryson Sharp was named to the Second Team infielders.

In Division IV, Bradford junior Tucker Miller was named as the Player and Pitcher of the Year along with being named tot the First Team pitchers. Bradford sophomore Owen Canan was named to the First Team catchers. Bradford junior Hudson Hill was a honorable mention at first base. Tri-Village senior Logan Call was named to the Second Team infielders. Bradford junior Landon Wills and Tri-Village senior Jace Lipps were named to the First Team outfielders. Bradford junior Garrett Trevino was a honorable mention for outfielders. Bradford senior Landon Monnin was named to the First Team utility.