Grant helps purchase IV hand models

Edison State Receives Grant to Purchase Intravenous Hand Models

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation received a $2,792 grant from the Piqua Community Foundation on behalf of Edison State Community College. The funds were used to purchase seven IV hand models, which are being used by students in the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Paramedic, and Nursing programs at the College.

To best prepare students interested in entering the health care industry and create a strong workforce in the community, Edison State incorporates hands-on learning into the EMT, Paramedic, and Nursing program curricula. This ensures students have the skills needed to succeed in these fast-paced, in-demand careers.

With the new IV hand models, students practice using an important tool so they can provide proper patient care in the future. The models were implemented into the programs this past fall semester and will continue benefiting students pursuing these degrees and certificates.

“The models are used to help students in a laboratory setting practice IV insertion skills and how to administer IV fluids to either a pre-hospital or hospitalized patient,” said Jill Bobb, Associate Dean of Nursing & Emergency Medical Services at Edison State. “This is an essential skill that must be mastered before entry into practice, and having realistic, quality equipment allows students to have ample practice time. We’re so thankful for the generous donation from The Piqua Community Foundation for top-quality lab equipment.”

Students who graduate with an Associate of Applied Science in Registered Nursing or LPN/ADN Transition at Edison State then prepare to take the National Council Licensing Exam (NCLEX) to become registered nurses. Those in the Paramedic program can receive their certificate within a year, while those studying to become an EMT can receive a short-term technical certificate in one semester.

Learn more about these programs by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/programs.