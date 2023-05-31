DCRW Club will host Judge Fliehman

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) is hosting featured speaker Darke County Common Pleas Judge Travis Fliehman, at 6:30 p.m. on June 12 at the Double M Diner, 537 South Broadway – Suite #104 (enter from East 5th Street), Greenville.

“Judge Fliehman will provide an update on experiences since assuming office, activities of the court along with future plans and goals of the court. I would encourage each of you to attend and bring a friend. The Double M has been most gracious in hosting our meetings with great food and beautiful décor,” said Robyn Whitaker, DCRWC president.

Fliehman attended The Ohio State University where he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Economics. He then received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Dayton School of Law. Fliehman was first employed by a 400-attorney Cincinnati-based law firm in its Litigation Department. He relocated to Darke County in 2009 and established the Fliehman Law Group, serving the legal needs of the Darke County community in local, state and federal courts. He was sworn in as Judge of Darke County’s Court of Common Pleas in December 2022. Fliehman is married to the former Kelly Crotcher, a graduate of Versailles High School. They have one daughter.

The program is free and does not require reservations. Double M Diner will be offering full menu items for sale beginning at 6 p.m.

DCRWC is a local political group open to all Republicans. It was founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates; and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations. The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The Club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Robyn Whitaker at: [email protected].