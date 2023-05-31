Monnine, Glass receive Mote scholarship

GLASS & MONNIN RECEIVE MOTE SCHOLARSHIP

GREENVILLE — Mote & Associates, Inc., Engineers and Land Surveyors, located in Greenville, Ohio established a scholarship in October 2002 at a celebration to honor the founder of the firm, Richard Mote, for his 30 years of dedicated leadership and his passion for engineering and surveying. The scholarship is for a commendable student seeking a post high school education or enrolled in an accredited college program in the field of engineering, surveying, architecture, or a closely related field of study.

The business is proud to present two $1,000 scholarship awards to Isaiah Glass, a 2023 graduate of Celina High School, and Landon Monnin, a 2023 graduate of Bradford High School. Glass will be pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering at Ohio State University and Monnin will be pursuing Civil Engineering at the University of Toledo. Congratulations to the recipients. Mote & Associates wishes you the best of luck in your future endeavors.

They would also like to thank all of the applicants for taking the time to complete the application. Please contact Mote & Associates, Inc. at (937) 548-7511 for information on the upcoming 2023-2024 Scholarship Program.