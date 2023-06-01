Rumpke recognized nationally

GREENVILLE — Rumpke Waste & Recycling was named a US Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal for the fourth consecutive year, making Rumpke one of only 17 firms in the country to achieve Gold Standard Status.

The US Best Managed Companies program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their teams. The 2023 designees had to demonstrate excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic culture, as well as strong financials.

It is a distinction validates Rumpke’s endless efforts to remain true to its purpose and values by investing in people, creating advantages through digital transformation, taking measurable action on sustainability, and demonstrating a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“This award confirms Rumpke’s progress toward its mission to deliver exceptional waste and recycling solutions to our customers and communities through a commitment to safety, service, the environment and the growth of our people,” said Bill Rumpke Jr. Rumpke’s President & CEO. “This is an award that acknowledges Rumpke’s allegiance to our core values of teamwork and quality. It recognizes the exceptional insights of our leaders and the work of our teams.”

Rumpke Waste & Recycling has been keeping home and businesses clean for more than 90 years. Today, Rumpke employees nearly 4,000 environmental experts servicing millions of customers across Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia. The award winning family owned company operates 14 landfills and 13 recycling centers. Other Rumpke divisions include Rumpke Portable Restrooms, Rumpke Haul-it-Away and Rumpke Hydraulics, as well as environmental solutions company The William-Thomas Group.