Greendyke Highway dedication speaker named

GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, a Vietnam Commemorative Partner, is pleased to announce Richard Lovelady, Vietnam War Commemoration Future and Current Operations as the guest speaker at the Gerald Greendyke Highway Dedication Ceremony on June 10 at 11 a.m., at VFW Post 7262, Greenville.

Lovelady has served as the Commemorative Partner Program Manager at the Vietnam War Commemoration since 2020 where he manages over 13,000 partners around the globe and is the POW/MIA liaison for the Commemoration. Prior to this position, he was the Deputy Chief of the program and of the Current Operations Team.

Lovelady spent 24 years in the U.S. Army before retirement in 2016. He held various command and staff positions serving as Battalion Operations Sergeant Major, First Sergeant, Platoon Sergeant, Brigade Master Gunner, and Operations NCOIC for the TRADOC Command Group. His key assignments include: 82nd ABN Div, Ft. Bragg, NC with two combat tours to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and 2 combat tours to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He served in Vicenza, Italy with a tour to Bosnia in support of International Security Assistance Force. He also served at Ft. Lewis, WA; Ft. Eustis, VA; and twice in the Republic of Korea.

His last active duty assignment was as the Events NCOIC of the Vietnam War Commemoration where he transitioned from uniform service to civilian service with the Vietnam War Commemoration.

Lovelady is married to his wife, Jenny and has four children; Chelsea (27), Aubree (24), Conor (8) and Murphy (5). Aubree also serves our country and is currently an Embassy Guard in the USMC. He and his family reside in Mechanicsville, MD.