Joyful Jets hold May meeting

ARCANUM — The Joyful Jets 4-H Club had its May meeting on May 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity Methodist Church in Arcanum. There were 28 members in attendance.

The club discussed 4H camp details and deadlines for sign ups along with summer community service projects. The Joyful Jets will be serving at Farm Power of the Past in July by picking up trash and keeping the grounds clean.

The club will be taking an educational tour in June at the Glen Helen Nature Preserve.

The club’s next meeting will be on June 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity Methodist Church in Arcanum.