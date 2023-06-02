Greenville FFA holds annual banquet

GREENVILLE — The Greenville FFA Chapter celebrated its many accomplishments, both as a chapter and by its individual members, during the 93rd Annual FFA Banquet. Approximately 150 members, parent and guests attended the banquet held at Greenville High School.

Special guest speakers for the banquet were State FFA Secretary Graham Carson and Korey Garland from the Greenville FFA Alumni.

Five members received Star Awards. They were Marissa Hicks, Star Greenhand Degree; Allison Francis, Star in Agriscience; Jayden Hicks, Chapter Farmer. Outstanding students were freshman Taylor Trissel, sophomore Allison Francis, and junior Cali Harter.

The local chapter awarded two honorary memberships. The Honorary Chapter Degrees were presented to Jason Rice and Brett Yingst.

Other awards and recognition presented throughout the evening included Top Citrus Salesmen was Kyrie Unger with $929 in sales, Troy Lavy with $1,650 in sales, and Jayden and Marissa Hicks with $2,158 in sales. Other Fruit Sales Award winners with sales of $250 of citrus were Chace Drew, Andrew Spencer, Taylor Trissel, Allison Francis, and Austin Rehmert. With over $400 in sales were Alannah Sullivan and Logan Sturdevant. FFA members having over $500 were Hunter McMiller and Dominic Johnson.

Scholarship Awards were awarded to Summer Grubb, Rhys Hott, Cali Harter, Jayden Hicks, Kyrie Unger, and Bo Melton. Plugger Award was given to Troy Lavy. Jayden Hicks and Alannah Sullivan received their varsity letter in FFA.

Judging Contest recognition certificates were given to the following teams. In the spring of 2022, the state dairy cattle team consisted of Jayden Hicks, Marissa Hicks, and Cali Harter. The equine team consisted of Hannah Sloan and Madison Werner. The general livestock team consisted of Leah Fry, Alannah Sullivan, Sarah Savoy, and Kyrie Unger. The rural soils team placed in the top 20 in districts consisting of Allison Francis, Jayden Hicks, Marissa Hicks, Addilyn Vanskyock, Taylor Trissel, Alanna Sullivan, Troy Lavy, Natalee Willis, and Pearl Smith. In the job interview, senior Sarah Savoy, junior Jayden Hicks, sophomore Marissa Hicks, and freshman Allison Francis all competed. Two students competed in the public speaking contest. Taylor Trissel participated in the creed contest. Jayden Hicks participated in the extemporaneous contest and placed first in county and 6th at districts. The Agricultural and Industrial Diagnostics Judging Team members were Troy Lavy, Wyatt Hissong, Mason Shaffer, and Owen Shaffer.

This year, four members competed in the state dairy cattle preliminary contest where this team placed 20th. The team members included Taylor Trissel, Marissa Hicks, Jayden Hicks, and Allison Francis. Allison was the high scorer for the team and placed 10th which earned her the ability to go back and compete in the state dairy cattle finals as an individual and she placed 17th.

Officer Achievements presented by President Jayden Hicks were Secretary’s Gold Award to Kyrie Unger; Reporter’s Gold Award to Cali Harter, and the Treasurer’s Gold Award to Marissa Hicks. Each individual received a proficient score on their officer books and will now be recognized at the State FFA Convention in May.

The Four-Year Award went to Sarah Savoy, Austin Rehmert, and Kamryn Hupman.

It was announced that the 2023 State Degree Candidate was Jayden Hicks and 2022 State Degree recipient Leah Fry was given a plaque. Also recognized were 2023 American Degree recipients Leah Fry and Madison Werner.

Special thanks were given to Jeff and Kat Unger as well as Wendel’s BBQ for preparing the meal. Also, special thanks go to Kristi’s cakes for the beautiful cakes for dessert.

The 2023-24 Greenville FFA Officers are Jayden Hicks, President; Cali Harter, Vice President; Kyrie Unger, Secretary; Marissa Hicks, Treasurer; Allison Francis, Reporter; Troy Lavy, Sentinel; Mason Hangen, Student Advisor; Taylor Trissel, Historian; Pearl Smith, Parliamentarian; and Advisor Karri Sherman.