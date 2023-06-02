Hayner offering summer classes

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to announce that summer classes will begin June 1. The Hayner Center and the instructors are excited to begin a new season of classes. Summer class topics include: painting, drawing, fiber arts, ballroom dance classes, yoga, genealogy, computer technology, and several classes just for kids. There are still openings in Summer Art Day Camp for students going into the fourth grade through 12th grade. Day Camp registration ends June 19.

For more information about the fall classes and to register, visit www.troyhayner.org or call the Hayner at (937) 339-0457.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy, OH 45373. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday 1–5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.