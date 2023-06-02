Rhodehamel wins Red Cord Award

ARCANUM — Arcanum High senior Dominic Rhodehamel is among five area seniors who dedicated themselves to donating blood during their high school years and have each won a $1,000 Red Cord Honor Graduate Award from Community Blood Center for their continued education and career building.

The CBC Red Cord program honors high school seniors who have registered to donate three or more times during their high school years. CBC expanded the program in the 2022-2023 school year to include a drawing among all Red Cord recipients to win five $1,000 education awards.

Arcanum’s Dominic Rhodehamel said he became especially dedicated to donating during the pandemic when he was isolated at home with COVID-19 while his father was at the hospital fighting for his life.

“Both sides of the family have had heart and blood pressure issues especially on my dad’s side,” said Dominic. “At one point it got to where my dad passed out in the shower. He had lost so much blood and we couldn’t figure out how he lost it.

“I had COVID and was pretty well locked in my room – I couldn’t say goodbye when he left for the ER. Once there, he got the blood he needed. He was tested and had COVID and was put in a different area in his own room. He could have died. He needed blood right away. That’s one of the biggest reasons I wanted to donate.”

Dominic’s family shares a love of music and especially the saxophone. Dominic played in Arcanum’s marching, jazz, and concert bands and in district honor bands. He will study Music Education at Wright State University and hopes to become a high school band director.