Campus Notes

Winner graduates

LIMA — Madison Lee Winner received an Associate degree from Rhodes State College following spring semester 2023. Winner’s degree was as a Physical Therapist Assistant.

Brinley named to President’s List

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. Heidi Brinley, of Greenville, earned this honor.

Capital University honors

BEXLEY — Capital University is pleased to announce its Caitlin Weigel, of New Weston, is among the Dean’s List honorees for the spring 2023 semester. In order to be named to the Dean’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.69.

Cedarville Dean’s List

CEDARVILLE — The following students were named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University for Spring 2023. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Greenville – Andrew Adkins and Mackenzie Baker, and Kate Conway

Arcanum – Tyler Pfahler and Preston Fox

New Madison – Alia Ayette

New Weston – Evan Groff

New Paris – Megan Murphy

Union City – Benjamin Philiposian

Olivet Nazarene Dean’s List

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Mollie McLear, of Greenville, has been named to the Dean’s List at Olivet Nazarene University. To qualify for inclusion on the Dean’s List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Werts on Dean’s List

LIMA — Katherine Elizabeth Werts, of Union City, has been named to the Dean’s List at Rhoades State College for the 2023 spring semester. To be eligible for the list, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher.

Holcomb graduates from Regis

WESTON, MA — Dustin Holcomb of Rossburg graduated with a Master of Public Health in Public Health from Regis College during the May 6 commencement exercises. Holcomb was among more than 1,300 students who received degrees ranging from associate to doctoral levels.