Local Briefs

Genealogy group picnic

GREENVILLE — Darke County Genealogy Society is having a picnic on Thursday, June 8, 5:30 p.m., at Greenville City Park, in the shelter they usually use, if available. This is free and open to anyone. Bring your utensils and food to share and a drink. The Society will furnish the chicken.

Arcanum BoE special meeting

ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, in the Board of Education office for the purpose of the employment of public employees and expenditure of funds.

Free meal for veterans

GREENVILLE — The New Madison Kiwanis Club will be serving its famous Sausage Sandwiches at the Darke County Fairgrounds on June 9 and 10 from 11 a.m.–7 p.m., or while supplies last. This event will be open to the public, and free sandwiches will be offered to veterans with proper ID. All proceeds from this project will go to the Darke County Veterans Organization for Washington, D.C. Trips. Mark your calendars and come to the Fairgrounds for an early taste of our famous Sausage Sandwiches.

Special meeting to hire coach

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a Special Board of Education meeting in the cafetorium at 8591 Oakes Road on Monday, June 5. The meeting will begin at 7 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is for hiring a varsity girls basketball coach.