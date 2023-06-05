Adoptable Pet of the Week, discounted fees for specific pets

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home.

***ADOPTION SPECIAL $18***

Give a warm welcome to Bella! Bella came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge about her is limited only to what staff have observed at the shelter. Bella is believed to be a 10-year-old female Coonhound mix. Bella has shown staff she knows how to sit and walks great on a leash! Bella is a very sweet girl who just craves attention and loves people! Bella doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter and is a go with the flow type of dog. Bella did great for her bath, nail trim, and exam where is weighed in at 71 pounds and was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

Adoptions are typically $90 cash/check, but Bella has a special fee of only $18. There currently are also sponsored dogs at the shelter with their fees pre-paid for potential adopters. Visiting hours are Monday through Friday 8 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.; Saturday closed for all but adoption appointments only.

Appointments may be pre-booked for Saturday at 30-minute increments to view a particular dog. If a Saturday appointment is made, please verify on Friday afternoon the dog is still available as the shelter will not hold dogs until the time of an appointment.

Come in to meet Bella and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Bring him or her along for a “meet and greet!” For more information, contact shelter staff at 937-547-1645 during normal business hours.

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday between 8:30 and 9 a.m. on WTGR 97.5 FM.