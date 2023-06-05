Versailles youth volleyball camp

“I’m a firm believer that volleyball teaches you so much more than the skills themselves. I coach not only because I love volleyball, but preparing these girls for the real world,” McNeilan said. “For some of them, it’s very uncomfortable for them to reach out and teach the girls and make connections. It helps prepare them for their first new job or when they are adjusting, maybe they’re going to college, on making relationships and how to branch out outside of those comfort zones.”

“It’s a lot of fun. You hear them giggling. We come in, play some music, they’re singing on the top of their lungs, they’re dancing and they’re learning the skills of volleyball. Put it all together, it starts of summer really well for these kiddos,” McNeilan said.

Head coach Liz McNeilan said it was a great time to teach the young girls the sport her and her players love. It also helped her players grow and learn different skills through the sport of volleyball.

The Versailles High School volleyball program hosted a youth volleyball camp from May 31 – June 2 for kids grades 1st – 3rd and 4th – 6th. The high school staff and players coached the young campers through many different drills during the camp.