Hive Collective celebrates anniversary

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Hive Collective, 517 S. Broadway, Greenville, celebrated its second anniversary with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Darke County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, June 2.

The Hive Collective, as its name implies, is a collection of local artisans and crafters. Kristin Jones, owner, is continually amazed by the talent in the county. She said she is always hearing from people asking if they can feature their handmade goods at the store. “That is the most satisfying thing to me; being able to give them an outlet to showcase and sell everything they make,” Jones said.

After two years in business, Jones said she is “overjoyed” by the response the store has received. The store is exactly what she envisioned when she began developing the idea. However, she and her staff are not resting on their laurels. “There’s still thing in mind that I want to add,” she said. She’s continually looking for and asking artisans and crafters to contribute to the store.

Rachel Neal, Darke County Chamber of Commerce president, spoke at the celebration, “It’s very neat to have someone who believes in our community and come downtown and work on a building and put so much work and energy into a building that needed some love. We are so grateful that you and your family did what you did with this building. I know what it looked like before.”

Jones added, “Thank you to everyone here, our community, the county. I’m partial to our county. It’s probably one of the best in the country to live in. Thank you to all of the creative people, all of the makers that sell in here.” She also thanked her family, friends and co-workers for their support.

Jones believes she is where she is supposed to be and doing what she is supposed to do. When purchasing the building, she told the previous owner her plans and the name of the business. She said she got chills when she was informed the original business that occupied the building was called the Beehive. In fact, the arch above the door was created to resemble a hive.

The Hive Collective is open Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected]