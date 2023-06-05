Dickey family to be honored June 10

GREENVILLE — As a United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration Commemorative Partner, Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and Richard Lovelady, Vietnam War Commemoration Future and Current Operations will be presenting each sibling, Vera Moore, Dennis and Norman Dickey, of Private First Class Douglas Eugene Dickey with the Vietnam War Commemoration Certificate of Honor and lapel pin. This is a special recognition “In Memory Of” to honor immediate family members of a veteran who is listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington DC. The presentation will be at the Garst Museum Dickey display on Saturday, June 10 at 1:30 p.m. The Darke County Honor Guard will be presenting colors.

Private First Class Douglas Eugene Dickey was born on Dec. 24, 1946, Greenville. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and began his tour on Sept. 11, 1968. On December 13, 1965, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and was discharged to re-enlist in the Regular Marine Corps on April 11, 1966.

In October 1967, he joined Company B, 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, 3rd Marine Division in the Republic of Vietnam. While attached to this unit, he participated in Operation Prairie. He was promoted to private first class on October 1, 1966.

On November 8, 1966, he was transferred to Company C, 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, 3rd Marine Division, and participated in combat against the Viet Cong, in Operations Deckhouse, Desoto and Beacon Hill. It was during the Beacon Hill engagement that he was mortally wounded on March 26, 1967.

Please plan to attend this honorable event in honor of the Dickey family for their family’s ultimate sacrifice for our Nation.

Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR is a commemorative partner of the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration — a 13-year program to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the war. Since 2012, the federal government has partnered with local governments, private organizations, and communities to commemorate the Vietnam 50th anniversary.