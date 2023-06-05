Ansonia youth football camp

“We get to go over a lot of stuff and they get to have fun and they get to do a little bit of football. I think that’s always a good thing,” Hall said. “The high school guys are out here and they’ve a great job working with the young guys. Young guys, that’s who they want to see anyways.”

“It shows that they care enough about the program to come out and be with the young guys. They’re high school boys, they got other stuff they want to do but they’re out here and we appreciate that out of them,” Hall said.

The Ansonia football program hosted a youth camp from May 30 – June 1st at their practice field for kids 2nd – 8th grade.

Football head coach Adam Hall said it’s the first time they have done it here and it has been a great time.