Immunization clinic update

GREENVILLE — Beginning June 6, the Darke County General Health District will administer all immunizations, including COVID-19, on Tuesdays from 8-10:30 a.m. and 2-5 p.m. on a walk-in basis. Weekly immunization clinics are held at the Health Department office located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville.

The Darke County General Health District encourages the public to check if they are up to date on their immunizations. It is especially important to check if your children are up to date if you are a parent or caregiver. To view recommended immunization schedules, visit www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules.

For billing purposes, those who have medical coverage should bring their insurance card when receiving immunizations. A copy of the card will be made onsite and then the insurance company will be billed. For any questions or additional information on immunizations, contact the Health Department at 937-548-4196 ext. 224