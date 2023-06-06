Red Cord Award goes to Dominic Rhodehamel

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Arcanum High graduate, Dominic Rhodehamel, is among five area seniors who dedicated themselves to donating blood during their high school years and have each won a $1,000 Red Cord Honor Graduate Award from Community Blood Center for their continued education and career building.

The CBC Red Cord program honors high school seniors who have registered to donate three or more times during their high school years. CBC expanded the program in the 2022-2023 school year to include a drawing among all Red Cord recipients to win five $1,000 education awards.

Dominic stated he became especially dedicated to donating during the pandemic when he was isolated at home with COVID-19 while his father was at the hospital fighting for his life. “Both sides of the family have had heart and blood pressure issues especially on my dad’s side,” said Dominic. “At one point it got to where my dad passed out in the shower. He had lost so much blood and we could not figure out how he lost it.”

He went on to elaborate with the statement, “I had COVID and was pretty well locked in my room – I couldn’t say goodbye when he left for the ER. Once there, he got the blood he needed. He was tested and had COVID and was put in a different area in his own room. He could have died. He needed blood right away. That’s one of the biggest reasons I wanted to donate.”

Dominic’s family shares a love of music and especially the saxophone. Dominic played in Arcanum’s marching, jazz, and concert bands and in district honor bands. He will study Music Education at Wright State University and hopes to become a high school band director.

Explore the Great Outdoors, the Summer Reading Program at Arcanum Public Library began on Monday, June 5 and runs through Saturday, July 29. They provide a summer reading program for all ages – adults for can be ready for weekly drawings, the children read to earn book cash to purchase and pick out prizes from the display case. They also have plenty of drop=in programs for the 8 weeks of the summer. Participation is free, just drop by the library, grab a calendar of events, and sign up. If you have any further questions, give them a call at 937-692-8484.

Additionally, the APL will be hosting the OSU Extension as they present Tai Chi for Beginners in June and July. Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays at the library from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Participants will need to register individually and to sign a waiver. Feel free to call the library or stop in with questions.

The Arcanum Pool is finally OPEN!! There have been many recent changes to the pool for this summer season. The pool is now able to take credit/debit cards and the concessions has added a few hot foods to the menu! Over the last couple of months new floors have been laid in the restrooms, hallway, and office area and the baby pool has had some repairs done. A new sound system has been donated and there are a few other added items being donated that you will notice in the next week or so. There are several new lifeguards this year with several returning from last year, as well as three cashiers being added to the concession stand. Our wonderful, Alychia Wright, is returning as the Pool Manager this year and joining her are assistant managers, Kellie Eikenberry, and Christyana Roberts.

Do not forget next week Arcanum will have all kinds of activities! Sponsored by the Arcanum Area Business Association, the Village of Arcanum, and the Arcanum A# Music Boosters, the event will start on Wednesday, June 14th with community wide garage sales. There will also be multiple events in Ivester Park including foot trucks, a craft beer tasting tent “A Spirited Night in the Park,” a family movie night, and family fun games will also be available for the enjoyment of everyone. If you need tickets for the craft beer tasting, you can contact any member of the A# Music Boosters or purchase your ticket online at https://www.eventbrite.com and search Arcanum or a Spirited Night in the Park

Arcanum Youth Football and Cheer is looking for sponsors for this upcoming season. If you or a business is interested, please contact Marah Davis at [email protected].

“Hello June! The Days get hotter, and the nights get longer!” ~unknown

“If a June night could talk, it would probably boast that it invented romance.” ~Bern Williams