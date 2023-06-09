Greendyke Highway dedication is June 10

GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, A Vietnam Commemorative Partner, will be hosting a highway dedication in honor of 1st Lt. Gerald Greendyke on Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. at the VFW Post 7262 banquet hall in Greenville. Following the ceremony and refreshments, a procession led by Greenville Police Chief Eric Roberts, will proceed to the sign unveiling at the historical Studabaker Schoolhouse located at State Route 49 and Heritage Road. The procession will end at the Abbottsville Cemetery where Gerald Greendyke is laid to rest. At the cemetery, the GHS class of 1960 will lay a remembrance wreath and the Darke County Honor Guard will perform graveside honors and taps.

Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR, on behalf of the Greendyke family, submitted the highway dedication request to State Senate President Matt Huffman on Sept. 17, 2022, and both chambers of Ohio’s legislative bodies approved the request in December. Governor DeWine put his seal of approval on House Bill 578 on Jan. 5, 2023. The dedication section of State Route 49 will be between Heritage Road at the Greenville city limits to Delisle Fourman Road.

Greendyke was born June 1, 1942 in Evanston, Ill. to parents James and Dorothy Greendyke. He had two brothers and one sister. At the time of his death he was married to the late Trish Brown Greendyke and had two children, Tracey and Gavin.

Gerald “Gerry” Greendyke was an outstanding athlete at Greenville High School in Greenville, excelling and lettering in football, basketball and track for the class of 1960. After graduation, Gerry received a scholarship to play football at Miami University, but never finished his academic studies or athletic career. He married Patricia “Trish” Brown, from Arcanum, and joined the Army in 1962. He was stationed in Iran and was fortunate enough to play on the Middle East All Star Basketball Team during his time in the service. Their son, Gavin, was born in Iran. After his discharge from the Army, he considered college again, but the Army made him an offer to return to service as an officer. He attended Officer Candidate School (OGS) and became an Artillery Forward Observer in advance of the heavy machinery. Gerry was deployed to Vietnam in August of 1967 and was killed six months later on Feb. 3, 1968 with a rank of First Lieutenant. His brother, John Greendyke was also in Vietnam at that time as part of his 26-month duty there.

Within two months after arriving in Vietnam, Greendyke displayed heroism on October 22, 1967 during operation Shenandoah II. He was awarded posthumously the bronze star medal with the “v” device on March 26, 1968.

For gallantry in action against a hostile force, on February 2, 1968, Lieutenant Greendyke was serving as an artillery forward observer attached to an infantry company that was participating in the seal of the western half of the Village of An-My, just north of Phu Loy. As a lead platoon was moving into the area adjacent to the village, they were subject to intense fire by a large well concealed Viet Cong force. Lieutenant Greendyke, along with the command group, dashed

through the heavy enemy fire toward the point of contact. He then began to call in friendly artillery support upon the insurgent positions. As he was adjusting the artillery fire, a large Viet Cong force flanked the command group‘s position and placed concentrated fire upon them. His radio-telephone operator fell wounded, and despite the intense hostile fire, Lieutenant Greendyke immediately began to administer first aid. The numerically superior Viet Cong force began to close in on his position but Lieutenant Greendyke remained at his wounded radio-telephone operator’s side, firing his weapon and administering aid. He was told to pull back but he refused to leave the wounded man and continued to adjust devastating artillery fire upon the insurgents. The large Viet Cong force finally overpowered the smaller group’s position and Lieutenant Greendyke fell mortally wounded. First Lieutenant Greendyke’s unquestionable valor in close combat against numerically superior hostile forces is in keeping with the finest traditions of the military service and reflects great credit upon himself, the 1st Infantry Division, and the United States Army. He was awarded posthumously the Silver Star medal on March 8, 1968.

Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR invites the public and fellow veterans to the Greendyke Highway Dedication to recognize and honor Gerald Greendyke for his service, valor, and sacrifice.