Next Miss Annie Oakley wanted

GREENVILLE — The Annie Oakley Festival Committee is preparing for the 2023 Annie Oakley Festival and is ready to find the new 2023 Miss Annie Oakley.

They are looking for Darke County women, ages 12-19, who would like to become the 2023 Miss Annie Oakley. There will be a Shooting Contest and a Costume Contest for all who sign up.

Shooting competition will begin with practice on Tuesday, July 25, preliminaries on Wednesday, July 26, and the final competition is Thursday, July 27.

Cash prizes will be awarded in the Shooting Contest – 2023 Miss Annie Oakley -$300, first runner up – $200, second runner up – $100, and the Miss Annie Oakley Costume winner will receive $100.

For more information, contact Dennis and Shelley Sowers at 937-547-9947 or visit www.annieoakleyfestival.org.