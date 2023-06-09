Entries accepted for festival parade

GREENVILLE — The Annie Oakley Festival will take place July 28, 29, and 30. The committee is excited to bring to Darke County a fun filled weekend for everyone to enjoy.

On Saturday, July 29, they will be having the annual Annie Oakley Parade.

They are looking for individuals, groups, organizations, etc. that would like to be a part of this wonderful parade. Do you have an antique car or other vehicle you would like to show off? Join the parade. The parade leaves the fairgrounds around 10–10:15 a.m., and arrives downtown Greenville around 10:30 am. They would love to see a great turnout for the parade, and you can be a part of this.

If you have questions, contact Gery Melling, Annie Oakley Parade chairperson at 937-548-1018 or by email at [email protected]. Visit www.annieoakleyfestival.org for an application and information.

They would like the 2023 Annie Oakley Festival to be an awesome festival for everyone to attend, and they want you to be a part of it.