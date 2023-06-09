Summer Reading Program begins at APL

ARCANUM — Registration for the Summer Reading Program at the Arcanum Public Library has begun. The library hopes to encourage everyone to take time out during the summer to read for leisure. It provides incentives for children to keep up progress in reading through the summer until the next school year begins.

The eight-week program goes through the months of June and July and is open to patrons of all ages. After registering, kids will receive log sheets to keep track of reading progress. They then earn “money” to spend on prizes. Little ones unable to read can also earn prizes by having someone read to them. Adults who register keep track of the books they read or listen to, and can enter weekly drawings for prizes. The library has numerous activities and programs planned through the summer for everyone to enjoy. There are family evenings, movie matinees, crafts days, special guest speakers, and more. Registration will continue throughout the summer, with the program ending on July 29. There is no charge for the program or any of the activities. Drop in to the library to sign up and grab a calendar.

The library can be reached at 937-692-8484 with any questions. Patrons can also check the website for more information at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org.