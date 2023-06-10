Campus Notes

Butsch named to Dean’s List

FAYETTE, IA — John Butsch, a Health Services Admin major from Greenville, has been named to the Upper Iowa University Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.

Students honored at Miami University

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester 2023 have been named to the Dean’s List.

Local students include Morgan Frederick of Versailles, Tommy Bandedo of Greenville, Josiah Brewer of Bradford, Wes Bruns of Versailles, Marissa McClurg of New Weston, Emma York of Versailles, Kylee Winner of New Weston, Chloe Cox of Greenville, Maverick Peck of New Paris, Baylee Petry of Hollansburg, and Wes Taylor of New Paris.

Students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester 2023 have been named to the President’s List.

Local students include Audrey Allen of Versailles, Hannah Bey of Versailles, Annie Hayes of Greenville, Jenna Hughes of Greenville, Cassie Keiser of Rossburg, Makenzie Knore of Bradford, Jada Garland of Greenville, Natalie Dirksen of Versailles, Austin Pleiman of Versailles, Allie Barry of Arcanum, and Hannah Hartzell of Ansonia

Miami University Regionals Dean’s List

OXFORD — Miami University Regionals named two local students to the part-time dean’s list who earned a high academic standing and were enrolled in less than 12 graded credit hours and earning a 3.6 or higher GPA during the 2023 spring semester. The students include Morgan Myers of Greenville and Joni Rolle of Laura.

Morehead State Dean’s List

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Morehead State announced its 2023 spring Dean’s List. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have completed at least 12 undergraduate credit hours and earned at least a 3.5 GPA for the current semester. Darke County students named to the list include Kaitlin Gross, of Hollansburg, and Alexis Morrison, of New Madison.