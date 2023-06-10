Local Briefs

RR Museum offers train ride

BRADFORD — The Bradford Railroad Museum will be offering a ride on the L&M Train on July 14. Pick up will be at the Bradford Railroad Museum on that date at 8 a.m. They will travel by bus to Lebanon to enjoy a one-hour train ride. Enjoy lunch at the Golden Corral in Dayton and then return to Bradford at approximately 6 p.m.

The cost is $90 and includes the bus, train ride and dinner. Come and enjoy a daycation in Ohio. For more, contact Sue Vickroy at 937-448-2844.

Arcanum Village meetings

ARCANUM —The Village of Arcanum will host the following public meetings at 309 South Albright Street, Arcanum:

Village Council Meeting – Tuesday, June 13 and 27, 7 p.m.

Service & Leisure Committee – Thursday, June 15 and Thursday, July 1, 5 p.m.

Commission meeting canceled

GREENVILLE — The regular meeting of the Darke County Board of Commissioners scheduled for Thursday, June 15 will be canceled due to two of the commissioners being out for meetings. The commissioners will continue their regular scheduled session on Tuesday, June 20, 1:30 p.m.

Father’s Day car show

GREENVILLE — The Rolling 50’s Classics Inc. will be having its annual Father’s Day car show and swap meet on Sunday, June 18, at the Darke County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. Show cars are $10 at the gate, general admission is $2 and a 15×15 swap space is $10. There will be drive-thru judging for show cars from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m. Bring dad out for a great day. There will be live music and food. The event will be held rain or shine.

TV BoE meeting changed

NEW MADISON — The Tri-Village Board of Education is rescheduling its regular board meeting for June. The meeting was originally scheduled for June 26, but will not be held on Wednesday, June 28, 6:30 p.m., in the District Office.

DCP Commissoners meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 15, 4 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 St. Rt. 502 W., Greenville. To be added to the agenda to speak or to make comments please e-mail [email protected] before June 14, at noon.

DD Board to meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its monthly board meeting on Thursday, June 15, 4 p.m., at 5844 Jaysville-St. John’s Road, Greenville. The public is welcome.