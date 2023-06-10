Tri-County Board seeks community input

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services is seeking community input to develop its three-year strategic plan.

To help focus the board of directors, staff, and community partners in advancing the mission, the Tri-County Board develops long-range strategic plans. Input for the plan comes from community surveys, coalitions, clients, families, provider agencies and other partners.

“We depend upon our community members for feedback on how effective current services are, and in identifying gaps,” said Brad Reed, Tri-County Board Associate Director and Chief of Community Engagement. “Mental health and addictions service providers, consumers of these services or their families, and related professionals in education, law enforcement, healthcare and so on all have valuable experiences and insights that help us focus our priorities.”

To participate in the Board’s strategic planning process, go the landing page at www.tcbmds.org/strategic-plan and click the “Provide Feedback” button. The survey will be open until the end of June.