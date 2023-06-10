Vendors wanted for AO Festival

GREENVILLE — The Annie Oakley Festival will take place July 28, 29, and 30, 2023. They are excited to bring to Darke County a fun filled weekend for everyone to enjoy.

Do you have craft/vendor items you wish you sell? Maybe you would like to promote your business? How about some tasty treats, meals or even beverages you would like to share?

The 2023 Annie Oakley Festival is looking for anyone who would like to have a craft/vendor booth, or is a food concessioner, who would like to join them this year to celebrate the life and legacy of Annie Oakley.

If you are interested, visit www.annieoakleyfestival.org for information and an application for vendors/concessioners, or feel free to contact Vice President Kristina Robinson (937-564-8060 or email [email protected]) for more information.

They would like the 2023 Annie Oakley Festival to be an awesome festival for everyone to attend, and they would like for you to be a part of it.